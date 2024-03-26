Sepoy Nouman's Funeral Prayer Held At FC Headquarters
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The funeral prayer of Sepoy Nouman Farid (age 24, resident of Muzaffargarh) who was martyred in the terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base, PNS Siddique in Turbat, was offered at Headquarters Frontier Corps, Balochistan, Turbat.
The martyr would be buried in his native area with full military honours, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Senior officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army participated in the funeral prayer of the martyr, it said.
"These sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our resolve against terrorism and our love for motherland," the ISPR said.
