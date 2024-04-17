Open Menu

Seven Outlaws Held, Valuable, Narcotics, Arms Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended seven outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered valuables, narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that on the special directions of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Acting upon these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested two accused namely Hamza and Bilal and recovered stolen valuables from their possession, While the police team arrested an accused namely Shahzad Hussain and recovered 215 gram heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Ismail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Haider Zaman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Farhan Khan and recovered 224 gram heroin from his possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Khalid Mehmood and recovered stolen cash and valuables from his possession.

The cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

