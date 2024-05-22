Sexagenarian Woman Commits Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A sexagenarian woman committed suicide by jumping into a canal in the area of Batala Colony police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 60-year-old Shagufta Bibi of Partab Nagar Jhang Road became dejected after quarreling with her family members over a domestic dispute and jumped into Rakh Branch Canal near Gol Masjid Sammundri Road.
As a result, the woman drowned into canal water. A passerby witnessed the incident and he, with the help of a rickshaw driver, fished out the woman from the canal, but she died before getting any medical assistance.
Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the area police who started investigation, he added.
