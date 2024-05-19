SFA Conducts 2-day Training Event Focused On HPLC, FT-IR
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and Nutrition International have successfully conducted a 2-day training event focused on High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FT-IR), ICheck, and CDR Food Lab techniques for SFA lab staff.
The event was held at National Center of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry (NCEAC) at University of Sindh Jamshoro, also featured the inauguration of the new Regional Food Testing Lab.
Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro and Agha Fakhur Hussain, Director General Sindh Food Authority, officiated the inauguration ceremony.
This new facility aims to foster long-term collaboration and development between SFA and NCEAC, enhancing the testing of food products and supporting research studies.
The training focused on advanced methods for detecting and quantifying Vitamins A and D and industrial trans fats in food products using FT-IR, HPLC and CDR Food Lab system. This hands-on training is crucial for ensuring food safety and compliance with regulations on food fortification, addressing health risks associated with trans fats.
In training sessions highlighted the health hazards posed by industrially produced trans fats in ghee, emphasizing the importance of stringent food safety measures.
This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing food safety standards and research capabilities, ultimately benefiting public health and the food industry. It is worth mentioning that this training level 4 and 5, which SFA Lab personnel Successful qualifying and certificates awarded on it.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews arrangements made for Heatwave3 minutes ago
-
APSUP condemns recent attacks on Pak students in Kyrgyzstan3 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt Board seals three food outlets for violations.3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 members of gang involved in robberies13 minutes ago
-
CPWB gets custody of two 'thief' children from police13 minutes ago
-
Police arrests drug dealer, recovered 1400 kg hashish23 minutes ago
-
Cop injured by firing of unknown motorcyclists33 minutes ago
-
DIG pins badges on 52 promoted police officials33 minutes ago
-
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan arrives in Islamabad on official visit33 minutes ago
-
Ready to play bridge role between KP and federation: Governor43 minutes ago
-
PEC's YEDC organises workshop on “How to Be Professionally Effective at Workplace”53 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Gul Hassan Kalmati observed53 minutes ago