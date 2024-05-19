SFA conducts 2-day training event focused on HPLC, FT-IR

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and Nutrition International have successfully conducted a 2-day training event focused on High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FT-IR), ICheck, and CDR Food Lab techniques for SFA lab staff.

The event was held at National Center of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry (NCEAC) at University of Sindh Jamshoro, also featured the inauguration of the new Regional Food Testing Lab.

Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Vice Chancellor of University of Sindh Jamshoro and Agha Fakhur Hussain, Director General Sindh Food Authority, officiated the inauguration ceremony.

This new facility aims to foster long-term collaboration and development between SFA and NCEAC, enhancing the testing of food products and supporting research studies.

The training focused on advanced methods for detecting and quantifying Vitamins A and D and industrial trans fats in food products using FT-IR, HPLC and CDR Food Lab system. This hands-on training is crucial for ensuring food safety and compliance with regulations on food fortification, addressing health risks associated with trans fats.

In training sessions highlighted the health hazards posed by industrially produced trans fats in ghee, emphasizing the importance of stringent food safety measures.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing food safety standards and research capabilities, ultimately benefiting public health and the food industry. It is worth mentioning that this training level 4 and 5, which SFA Lab personnel Successful qualifying and certificates awarded on it.