Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be held on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Shaheed-e-Islam Conference will be held in memory of former Senator and Slain Secretary General of JUI Sindh Dr. Allama Khalid Mehmood Soomro's 9th death anniversary. The Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will also held on the occasion to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over the Conference, and the senior leadership of JUI-F, leaders of PML(N), PML(F), GDA and others will address the Conference.

Secretary General JUI-F Sindh Maulana Rashid Khalid Mahmood Soomro, visited the venue along with Maulana Nasir Khalid Mahmood Soomro and others.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Maulana Rashid said that the Shaheed-e-Islam Conference will prove a milestone for the guarantee of democracy, peace, order, national development and economic prosperity in the Country.