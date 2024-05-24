Shaza Chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee Meetings
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday chaired the meetings of Universal Service Fund (USF) Board and Ignite Policy Committee
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday chaired the meetings of Universal Service Fund (USF) board and Ignite Policy Committee.
The USF Board meeting approved the release of the 4th quarter budget of Rs. 4.7 billion, a news release said.
The minister was briefed about the ongoing projects of USF.
It was told that presently the total ongoing projects were 33, including 23 of 4g and 10 Optical Fiber Cable (OFC).
Secretary IT Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood was also present in the meeting.
Meanwhile, the 43rd Ignite Policy Committee, chaired by Shaza Fatima, also accorded its approval for release of the 4th quarter budget of Rs. 318.88 million.
The Ignite authorities briefed the meeting about their ongoing and future programmes.
The minister directed for utilizing funds and completing the projects within their timeline.
