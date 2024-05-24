Open Menu

Shaza Chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee Meetings

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Shaza chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee meetings

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday chaired the meetings of Universal Service Fund (USF) Board and Ignite Policy Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday chaired the meetings of Universal Service Fund (USF) board and Ignite Policy Committee.

The USF Board meeting approved the release of the 4th quarter budget of Rs. 4.7 billion, a news release said.

The minister was briefed about the ongoing projects of USF.

It was told that presently the total ongoing projects were 33, including 23 of 4g and 10 Optical Fiber Cable (OFC).

Secretary IT Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the 43rd Ignite Policy Committee, chaired by Shaza Fatima, also accorded its approval for release of the 4th quarter budget of Rs. 318.88 million.

The Ignite authorities briefed the meeting about their ongoing and future programmes.

The minister directed for utilizing funds and completing the projects within their timeline.

Related Topics

Budget 4G Billion Million

Recent Stories

Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major ..

Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major share in KP budget 2024-25

6 minutes ago
 World Markhor Day celebrated

World Markhor Day celebrated

6 minutes ago
 4-day Punjab Police sports gala concludes

4-day Punjab Police sports gala concludes

6 minutes ago
 Minister promises peace, order across province

Minister promises peace, order across province

6 minutes ago
 KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JU ..

KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JUI leadership

24 minutes ago
 Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate com ..

Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate completion of 20 years

24 minutes ago
AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China ..

AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China Fellowship 2024”

24 minutes ago
 China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills enc ..

China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills encircle island

24 minutes ago
 Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facil ..

Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facilities at govt hospitals

24 minutes ago
 Peshawar region trials for U-23 KP Games completed

Peshawar region trials for U-23 KP Games completed

38 minutes ago
 Akbar Ayub nominated as Chief Whip in KP PA

Akbar Ayub nominated as Chief Whip in KP PA

38 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge as US rate cut hopes diminis ..

Stock markets diverge as US rate cut hopes diminish

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan