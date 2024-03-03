Open Menu

'Shehbaz Sharif Will Overcome Financial Crisis'

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

'Shehbaz Sharif will overcome financial crisis'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and General Secretary Sargodha, Rana Munawer Ghous Khan, congratulated newly elected Prime Minister Main Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and said that under his leadership Pakistan would make progress with rapid pace.

Talking to APP here on Sunday he said that it was a tough time for Pakistan as it was facing serious financial issues and hoped Shehbaz Sharif would overcome them.

He said that as per vision of Main Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the newly elected Prime Minister would utilize all possible resources to put the country on the path to prosperity.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had solved the bitter issue of energy crisis after the 2013 election and hoped that next days would be good for the state and its people.

