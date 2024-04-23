Shehryar Gul Memon Assumes Charge As Deputy Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Recent Stories
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
RPO decides 3758 appeals of officials in 14 months2 minutes ago
-
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases5 minutes ago
-
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum35 minutes ago
-
Govt focuses on economic stability for country’s development: MNA52 minutes ago
-
4 drugs dealers held52 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 133 kg drugs in six operations52 minutes ago
-
Iranian President Raisi pays respects at Iqbal's mausoleum1 hour ago
-
Martyred of 1930 Qissa Khwani massacre remembered1 hour ago
-
Free meal program starts in govt ICT schools1 hour ago
-
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today1 hour ago
-
JKDFP urges world to facilitate Kashmir settlement to end cycle of rights' violations in IIOJK2 hours ago