Shehryar Gul Memon Assumes Charge As Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Shehryar Gul Memon assumes charge as Deputy Commissioner

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Shahriyar Gul Memon has taken over the charge of Collector/Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad.

He has relieved Mr Zahid Hussain Rind who has been transferred to Sujawal as Collector/Deputy Commissioner.

APP/rzq/mwq

