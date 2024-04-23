Shehryar Gul Memon assumes charge as Deputy Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Shahriyar Gul Memon has taken over the charge of Collector/Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad.

He has relieved Mr Zahid Hussain Rind who has been transferred to Sujawal as Collector/Deputy Commissioner.

