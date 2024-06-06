Open Menu

Shop Sealed For Decanting LPG Illegally

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Shop sealed for decanting LPG illegally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A shop was sealed for decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the shop in the area of Mianwali on Thursday.

According to official sources, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Nauman Rana, Chief Instructor Hassan Imran Khan and Instructor Civil Defence Mianwali Bilal Farooq sealed the LPG refilling shop and seized two refilling electric motors.

They also handed over three vehicles to motor vehicle examiners.

Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Nauman Mehmood Rana said "we were striving to ensure protection of people's lives and to eliminate illegal LPG decanting business from its root".

Related Topics

Imran Khan LPG Business Vehicles Vehicle Mianwali Gas From

Recent Stories

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

26 minutes ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

44 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

1 hour ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

2 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

2 hours ago
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

7 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

16 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan