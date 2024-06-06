Shop Sealed For Decanting LPG Illegally
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A shop was sealed for decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the shop in the area of Mianwali on Thursday.
According to official sources, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Nauman Rana, Chief Instructor Hassan Imran Khan and Instructor Civil Defence Mianwali Bilal Farooq sealed the LPG refilling shop and seized two refilling electric motors.
They also handed over three vehicles to motor vehicle examiners.
Assistant Commissioner Mianwali Nauman Mehmood Rana said "we were striving to ensure protection of people's lives and to eliminate illegal LPG decanting business from its root".
