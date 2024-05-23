SIFC, An Institution Taking Steps For Country's Stability: Nasir Shah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 11:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Provincial Minister of Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would take steps on a solid basis for the improvement of other institutions and the stability of the country.
Speaking to media at Sindh Assembly building, Syed Nasir Shah said SIFC had assured that it would take all decisions by taking Sindh government into confidence.
He brushed aside rumors and impression regarding SIFC and said this institution was meant for improving country's economy.
He said that work on 5700 development schemes was underway in Sindh province.
In the new budget, priority will be given to all these schemes so that ongoing schemes in the larger interest of the people can be completed with quality by 2024.
On the directions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh Government arranged special flights for safe return of students from Bishkek.
Replying to a question, Nasir Shah said that all water projects will be completed on priority basis in view of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's directives.
The newly elected PPP MNA from Punjab, Mumtaz Ali Chang also addressed the media persons.
