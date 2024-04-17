- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out of school children
Sindh Govt To Introduce Non-formal Education System To Facilitate 2 Million Out Of School Children
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Sindh government will roll out non-formal education system in the province to enable over 2 million out of school children complete elementary level education in a shorter period of four years
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Sindh government will roll out non-formal education system in the province to enable over 2 million out of school children complete elementary level education in a shorter period of four years.
Sindh Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, while chairing a meeting on Wednesday, said that curriculum for non-formal education as well as course work has been developed while 'Sindh Non-formal Education Authority' will also be constituted in collaboration with JICA and UNICEF that would operate in Public Private Partnership mode.
Sindh Secretary Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, delegation of JICA, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
Sardar Shah said that under the non-formal education system, out-of-school children will be given an opportunity to complete their education up to class eight while vocational education will also be imparted to them simultaneously.
Through the approach, over two million boys and girls in the province will be able to get educated in the next four years, he said adding that for the convenience of out-of-school children non-formal education centers will be opened in areas with higher numbers of out-of-school children.
Terming post Primary drop out ratio as the biggest challenge the minister said that primary schools will be upgraded where required.
Sardar Shah emphasizing the need of paying more attention to the STEM education system in schools noted “We have to focus on teaching subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to students.”
Underscoring the significant role of science exhibitions in developing children's interest in the subject, the minister instructed the Directorate of Private Schools and District Education Officers to organize science exhibitions at the district, divisional and provincial levels to help youth showcasing their talent.
The education minister, in a separate meeting with officers of Directorate of Private Institutions, directed to further improve the mechanism for monitoring of private schools.
He informed that 35 inspectors will be appointed across the province to monitor private schools at district level.
The minister instructed to ensure that private schools must provide scholarships to 10 percent students and teach Sindhi language as a subject. Measures should be taken in collaboration with Sindhi Language Authority to impart training to teachers for improving method of teaching Sindhi language.
Additional Director of Directorate of Private Institutions, Rafia Mallah and other officers were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC
Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point
PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair
Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Wazi ..
AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnership
Oil prices slide, stocks diverge
FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperat ..
AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns
Khanzada calls for better public service delivery
Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum
Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC3 minutes ago
-
PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair2 minutes ago
-
Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnership2 minutes ago
-
FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperation2 minutes ago
-
AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns3 minutes ago
-
Khanzada calls for better public service delivery3 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan longstanding, historic ties44 minutes ago
-
Two robbers gang busted44 minutes ago
-
Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack44 minutes ago
-
Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct1 hour ago
-
Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta Tarar1 hour ago