Sindh Healthcare Commission awards regular licence to Memon Medical Institute Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) has awarded regular licence to Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMI) following a thorough review and inspection process.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) has awarded regular licence to Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMI) following a thorough review and inspection process.

MMI Hospital is the first not-for-profit tertiary care hospital in the province to acquire this licence -- a clear testament to the quality of healthcare provided by the hospital, said a press release issued here on Friday.

At the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SHC Dr. Ahson Qavi Siddiqi shared that the licence was based on several robust service quality standards, including but not limited to the rights of the patients, safety and protection, patient care and safety, quality assurance, patient compliant management and other key factors.

The hospital collaborated with the SHC from the beginning and was among the first few healthcare facilities in Sindh that had been awarded a regular licence, he added. "The hospital follows international quality guidelines, evidence-based clinical protocols with respect to patient care and safety and in all other aspects of healthcare delivery." Honourary Chairman of Memon Health & education Foundation Muhammad Ajaz Saya said the MMI Hospital, which is the flagship project of the foundation, was commissioned in 2010 with the sole aim of providing quality healthcare to the masses and communities at affordable costs with empathy, dignity, and respect, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, religion or ability to pay.

The hospital had been supported in its mission by the generosity of numerous well-wishers through their donations and financial support, he said, adding that the hospital had come a long way in the last one decade and in its next phase of development, it would be expanding to a 550-bed not-for-profit tertiary care academic medical center of international repute.

CEO MMI Hospital Brig (Retd). Dr. Malik Waqar Ahmad Awan TI (M) shared his vision for the hospital and expressed gratitude to the SHC for guidance and support to the hospital during the entire accreditation process and for issuance the regular licence.

The ceremony was also attended by former Honorary Chairman Memon Health & Education Foundation Abdul Razak Diwan, trustees of the foundation and senior doctors from various specialties of the hospital.