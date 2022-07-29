UrduPoint.com

Sindh Healthcare Commission Awards Regular Licence To Memon Medical Institute Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Sindh Healthcare Commission awards regular licence to Memon Medical Institute Hospital

Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) has awarded regular licence to Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMI) following a thorough review and inspection process.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHC) has awarded regular licence to Memon Medical Institute Hospital (MMI) following a thorough review and inspection process.

MMI Hospital is the first not-for-profit tertiary care hospital in the province to acquire this licence -- a clear testament to the quality of healthcare provided by the hospital, said a press release issued here on Friday.

At the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SHC Dr. Ahson Qavi Siddiqi shared that the licence was based on several robust service quality standards, including but not limited to the rights of the patients, safety and protection, patient care and safety, quality assurance, patient compliant management and other key factors.

The hospital collaborated with the SHC from the beginning and was among the first few healthcare facilities in Sindh that had been awarded a regular licence, he added. "The hospital follows international quality guidelines, evidence-based clinical protocols with respect to patient care and safety and in all other aspects of healthcare delivery." Honourary Chairman of Memon Health & education Foundation Muhammad Ajaz Saya said the MMI Hospital, which is the flagship project of the foundation, was commissioned in 2010 with the sole aim of providing quality healthcare to the masses and communities at affordable costs with empathy, dignity, and respect, irrespective of caste, creed, colour, religion or ability to pay.

The hospital had been supported in its mission by the generosity of numerous well-wishers through their donations and financial support, he said, adding that the hospital had come a long way in the last one decade and in its next phase of development, it would be expanding to a 550-bed not-for-profit tertiary care academic medical center of international repute.

CEO MMI Hospital Brig (Retd). Dr. Malik Waqar Ahmad Awan TI (M) shared his vision for the hospital and expressed gratitude to the SHC for guidance and support to the hospital during the entire accreditation process and for issuance the regular licence.

The ceremony was also attended by former Honorary Chairman Memon Health & Education Foundation Abdul Razak Diwan, trustees of the foundation and senior doctors from various specialties of the hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Education All From

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan de-notifies 11 mem ..

Election Commission of Pakistan de-notifies 11 members National Assembly

1 minute ago
 Free registration of fertilizers dealers to begin ..

Free registration of fertilizers dealers to begin soon

3 minutes ago
 No political party can use foreign funds as per la ..

No political party can use foreign funds as per law: Musadik Malik

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Prague WTA results

Tennis: Prague WTA results

4 minutes ago
 IGP chairs meeting regarding Muharram security

IGP chairs meeting regarding Muharram security

4 minutes ago
 Muharram security: DC bans construction, stone col ..

Muharram security: DC bans construction, stone collection near procession routes ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.