Six Arrested With 1100 Kites
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Hajipura police on Thursday arrested six persons accused of selling kites in the district and 1100 recovered different sized kites and 18 string rolls from their possessions.
Police said that the accused were identified as-- Zubair, Abdullah, Danish, Hassan, Farhan and Ali.
Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.
