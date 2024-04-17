Six drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The district police arrested six drug peddlers and seized a huge quantity of contraband from their possession,here on Wednesday.

A police report that a drug pusher Shahbaz held with 25 liter wine,Akash with 18 liters wine,Safdar with 40 liters wine,Akram with 1.2kg hashish,Dilmir with 1.3kg hashish and a woman namely--Irshad Fatima with 1.5 kg hashish.

Further investigation was underway.