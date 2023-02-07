Six held gambling on cockfight in Rangoo

(@FahadShabbir)

The Police on Tuesday arrested as many as six people for gambling on cockfights in Rangoo Hazro Police station precincts and seized their bird

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Police on Tuesday arrested as many as six people for gambling on cockfights in Rangoo Hazro Police station precincts and seized their birds.

SHO Police Station Rangoo Inspector Saeed Khan told reporters that police received information that cockfighting and betting were going on in the Shamsabad village where gamblers from far-flung areas were also participating.

The police raided the site and arrested six alleged gamblers and seized half a dozen cocks beside bet money worth Rs 0.

780 million cash and 8 motorcycles.

The arrested suspects belonged to Attock, Hazro and adjoining areas. They were taken to the police station where the alleged gamblers were sent to lockup. The police have registered a case against the suspects under the law related to gambling and harming birds.

Meanwhile, Hassanabdal Police arrested a kite seller identified as Khalil Anwer and recovered 100 kites from his possession.