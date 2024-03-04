- Home
Six TTP Terrorists Killed In Feb 28 Operation Belong To Afghanistan: Security Sources
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 11:43 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Six terrorists of the Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were killed in the February 28 operation, belonged to Afghanistan, security sources said.
Those found belonging to Afghanistan during the identification process, were identified as Muhammad Anwar son of Angor Khan and Shabbir Jan, residents of Khost; Hamza and Farman, residents of Logar; Gul Jan, resident of Paktika; and Talha alias Zarar.
Another terrorist was identified as 16-year old alleged suicide bomber Abidullah son of Jamal, resident Tertangi North Waziristan, the sources said.
"The use of Afghan citizens by the TTP in terrorist activities against Pakistan is negation of the claims of Afghan Interim Government. The authorities in Kabul need to take solid and concrete measures to prevent Afghan citizens from carrying out terrorist activities against Pakistan," the sources said.
