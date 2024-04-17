Open Menu

Smuggling Of Non-custom Paid Tyres Thwarted

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Smuggling of non-custom paid tyres thwarted

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Local police claimed to have thwarted smuggling of non-custom paid tyres worth lacs of rupees here on Wednesday.

Official spokesman said Sakhi Server police station checked vehicles passing through the check post.

While monitoring closely it was discovered that a huge cashe of tyres made of the foreign country were being smuggled into the district.

Police seized the entire stock and handed over to the custom authority. The accused driving the vehicle was also arrested but the police did not reveal identity of him.

Meanwhile SHO of the police station said Punjab Police was working hard to end smuggling across the province.

