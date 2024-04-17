Smuggling Of Non-custom Paid Tyres Thwarted
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Local police claimed to have thwarted smuggling of non-custom paid tyres worth lacs of rupees here on Wednesday.
Official spokesman said Sakhi Server police station checked vehicles passing through the check post.
While monitoring closely it was discovered that a huge cashe of tyres made of the foreign country were being smuggled into the district.
Police seized the entire stock and handed over to the custom authority. The accused driving the vehicle was also arrested but the police did not reveal identity of him.
Meanwhile SHO of the police station said Punjab Police was working hard to end smuggling across the province.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan's oil refineries set to enhance efficiency under Brownfield Refinery Policy4 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws held, valuable, narcotics, arms recovered4 minutes ago
-
CDA to develop number of modern parks in federal capital4 minutes ago
-
32 people died, 41 other injured in rain, flood related incident in KP: PDMA14 minutes ago
-
54 students of NUML visit Parliament House14 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested14 minutes ago
-
Smuggling of non-custom paid tyres thwarted14 minutes ago
-
Drive with motorcycle safety wire: SP24 minutes ago
-
So-called elections no alternative to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination: Shabbir Shah24 minutes ago
-
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges31 minutes ago
-
Member of gang involved in Illegal currency business arrested34 minutes ago
-
Due recent rains, flood risk of spreading dengue cases in KP44 minutes ago