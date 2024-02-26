Son Shot Father Over Refusal To Give Money
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 11:27 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A son shot his father on Monday after he refused to give him money for drugs in Basti Shah Abbas in the limits of Bakhshan Khan police station Bahawalnagar.
According to police, the accused identified as Aftab, came to his father in an intoxicated condition and asked for money, after refusal, he shot him dead.
Police lodged an FIR against the accused on the report of the deceased's second son, at Bakhshan Khan police station, and started further investigations.
The dead body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy.
