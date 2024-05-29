Open Menu

SPA Triumphs At Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 In Digital Media Category

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:44 PM

SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) was awarded the 2024 Arab Media Excellence Award in the "Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Media" category during its eighth edition on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) was awarded the 2024 Arab Media Excellence Award in the "Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Media" category during its eighth edition on Wednesday.

President of SPA Dr. Fahd bin Hassan Al Aqran received the award on the sidelines of the 54th session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers in Manama. The session was attended by Information Ministers of Arab countries and heads of federations and organizations affiliated with the Arab League.

SPA clinched the prestigious Arab Media Excellence Award 2024 in the digital media category with its winning entry, an investigative report titled "King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center works to deliver aid to Gaza Strip within three priorities: food, shelter, and health," recognized within the "Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Media" field.

The award's General Secretariat received over 100 entries spanning television, radio, newspaper, and digital media works.

There were 48 entries in the television category, 24 in radio, 7 in written journalism, and 9 in digital media. Additionally, 3 individuals and institutions were nominated for honours.

Launched in 2015 by the Council of Arab Information Ministers, the award aims to foster creativity, innovation, and media excellence. It targets government and accredited media institutions, Arab organizations, federations with observer status within the Arab League, and leading media personalities.

The award seeks to spotlight distinguished media models in the Arab world and provide quality media content that benefits Arab society and serves its causes.

SPA's triumph at the 2024 Arab Media Excellence Awards serves as a testament to its exceptional performance across various aspects, including editing, photography, and digital media contributions. This recognition extends to its network of offices and correspondents within the Kingdom and abroad.

Related Topics

World Gaza Saudi Manama 2015 Media TV Government Arab

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

39 minutes ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

39 minutes ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

39 minutes ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

49 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

39 minutes ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

39 minutes ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

39 minutes ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

1 hour ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

39 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

50 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

50 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan