'Special Arrangements Made For Disposal Of Animal Wastes'

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Cantonment Executive Officer Aelia Asad Raja said special arrangements were made

for cleaning and disposal of animal waste during days of Eidul Azha.

According to a handout issued here, he said the cantt area was divided into 10 sectors,

and 10 supervisors with other staff were also assigned duties.

"During days of Eid, holidays of all staff have been canceled, and separate staff has been

appointed to handle the sacrificial animals," the CEO cantt said.

Aelia Raja said a control room was set up in the Cantonment board office in which

officers would take steps for the immediate redressal of public grievances. He said residents of the Cantt area could register their complaints regarding cleanliness and animal waste on

0489230218.

