SSGCL To Suspend Gas Supply In Balochistan For Repairing Work On May 25
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will temporarily suspend its gas supply in respective areas of Balochistan for work of repairing gas supply pipelines on Saturday (May 25, from 10 am to 5 pm) for increasing gas pressures
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will temporarily suspend its gas supply in respective areas of Balochistan for work of repairing gas supply pipelines on Saturday (May 25, from 10 am to 5 pm) for increasing gas pressures.
These views were expressed by Spokesman of SSGCL Salman Ahmed Siddique in his statement issued here on Thursday.
He said that the SSGCL was trying to improve gas pressure in different areas of Balochistan.
According to the spokesperson of Sui Southern, gas supply would be suspended in respective area of Balochistan including Machh, Kolpur, Mastung, Khada-Khocha, Mangucher, Kalat, Kanak, Pirangabad, Spezand, Jatingabad, Mangalabad, Shell Depot, Hazarganj, Bowery Road, A One City, Kharotabad, Khizai, PAF Base Smanguli, Airport, Baleli, Killi Barat, Jinnah Town, Shahbaz Town, Nawan Killi, Kach Nasiran, Kuchlack, Pishin, Harmzai, Ziarat and their adjoining areas.
He said that these areas would be affected by the temporary closure of 8 hours saying that consumers of these areas were requested to arrange alternative means during these shutdown hours.
Recent Stories
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
FCCI hopeful for reasonable relief in federal budget 2024-25
US Congressman Tom Suozzi to meet Pakistani-American community members on Sunday
Yellen urges 'more ambitious' G7 plans for Russian assets
Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity
Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing daily life
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah4 minutes ago
-
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum4 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 5 injured in traffic accident in Zhob5 minutes ago
-
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti5 minutes ago
-
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research25 minutes ago
-
Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity33 minutes ago
-
Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing daily life33 minutes ago
-
Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen33 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan celebrates first ‘Int'l Day of Markhor’25 minutes ago
-
Kirmani inaugurates Centre of Excellence for Olive Research, Training25 minutes ago
-
Buddha Purnima celebrated across globe, including Pakistan25 minutes ago