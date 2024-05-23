SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will temporarily suspend its gas supply in respective areas of Balochistan for work of repairing gas supply pipelines on Saturday (May 25, from 10 am to 5 pm) for increasing gas pressures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will temporarily suspend its gas supply in respective areas of Balochistan for work of repairing gas supply pipelines on Saturday (May 25, from 10 am to 5 pm) for increasing gas pressures.

These views were expressed by Spokesman of SSGCL Salman Ahmed Siddique in his statement issued here on Thursday.

He said that the SSGCL was trying to improve gas pressure in different areas of Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson of Sui Southern, gas supply would be suspended in respective area of Balochistan including Machh, Kolpur, Mastung, Khada-Khocha, Mangucher, Kalat, Kanak, Pirangabad, Spezand, Jatingabad, Mangalabad, Shell Depot, Hazarganj, Bowery Road, A One City, Kharotabad, Khizai, PAF Base Smanguli, Airport, Baleli, Killi Barat, Jinnah Town, Shahbaz Town, Nawan Killi, Kach Nasiran, Kuchlack, Pishin, Harmzai, Ziarat and their adjoining areas.

He said that these areas would be affected by the temporary closure of 8 hours saying that consumers of these areas were requested to arrange alternative means during these shutdown hours.