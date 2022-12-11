UrduPoint.com

SSP Imparts Technical Training To Over 650 Differently-abled Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SSP imparts technical training to over 650 differently-abled citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Society for Special Persons (SSP) is striving to empower physically challenged persons hailing from across the south Punjab as over 650 persons underwent technical skills at the organization's institute.

SSP, a non governmental organization comprised of over 150,000 registered persons, is working in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission to impart skills to handicapped citizens in order to make them useful and productive citizens, said Chairperson SSP Zahida Hameed while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

Ms Zahida stated that Society for Special Person was facilitating the physically challenged persons in achieving disability certificates, Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), training in six different traders, issuance of tool-kit and assistance in getting loans from Akhuwat Foundation to start businesses. She added that issuance of disability certificate and CNIC was of vital importance in managing jobs for the differently-abled persons.

She maintained that SSP was offering technical courses in stitching, computer graphics, mobile phone repairing, handicraft, computer applications, and computer software specially designed for blind persons.

Over 650 differently-abled citizens got training from the institute. After successful completion of the courses, the participants are also being provided tool kits, including stitching machines, computers and other required articles, he added. A good number of trained persons are doing their own businesses and instead of being burdened, they are supporting their families, he claimed.

Responding to a query about provision of customized wheelchairs, Zahida stated that SSP had given over 12000 Customized wheelchairs to the Special Persons in order to facilitate them in their movement. Wheelchairs are being prepared at SSP's manufacturing unit as per requirement of the differently-abled citizens. She urged government to extend maximum help towards the disabled persons.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile Sunday From Government Jobs National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

5 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

14 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

14 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

14 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.