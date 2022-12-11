SSP imparts technical training to over 650 differently-abled citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Society for Special Persons (SSP) is striving to empower physically challenged persons hailing from across the south Punjab as over 650 persons underwent technical skills at the organization's institute.

SSP, a non governmental organization comprised of over 150,000 registered persons, is working in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission to impart skills to handicapped citizens in order to make them useful and productive citizens, said Chairperson SSP Zahida Hameed while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

Ms Zahida stated that Society for Special Person was facilitating the physically challenged persons in achieving disability certificates, Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), training in six different traders, issuance of tool-kit and assistance in getting loans from Akhuwat Foundation to start businesses. She added that issuance of disability certificate and CNIC was of vital importance in managing jobs for the differently-abled persons.

She maintained that SSP was offering technical courses in stitching, computer graphics, mobile phone repairing, handicraft, computer applications, and computer software specially designed for blind persons.

Over 650 differently-abled citizens got training from the institute. After successful completion of the courses, the participants are also being provided tool kits, including stitching machines, computers and other required articles, he added. A good number of trained persons are doing their own businesses and instead of being burdened, they are supporting their families, he claimed.

Responding to a query about provision of customized wheelchairs, Zahida stated that SSP had given over 12000 Customized wheelchairs to the Special Persons in order to facilitate them in their movement. Wheelchairs are being prepared at SSP's manufacturing unit as per requirement of the differently-abled citizens. She urged government to extend maximum help towards the disabled persons.