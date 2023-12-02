SSP Operations holds open court

SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal held an open court (khuli kutchehri) at Batala Colony police station, here on Saturday to hear public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) SSP Operations Captain (retd) Muhammad Ajmal held an open court (khuli kutchehri) at Batala Colony police station, here on Saturday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people came to the open court and presented their applications, complaining against the Police Department.

He issued on-the-spot directives for redressing the complaints. He also directed the police officers to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and said that provision of full safety and security to lives and properties of people was top priority. He also ordered for improving patrolling system in the area.

SP Iqbal Division Usman Munir Saifi and other police officers were also present.