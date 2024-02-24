"Stakeholders Engage in 'Awaz II Sustaining Progress' Consultation to Foster Community-Driven Development"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) At the "Awaz II Sustaining Progress" Provincial Consultation on Saturday, community engagement was termed instrumental for successful public policy and planning. Local leaders, activists, and civil society experts shared experiences and recommendations at the event chaired by Ms Sumaira Samad, Secretary Women Development Department, Punjab.

Dr Yasmin Ziadi, Team Lead of Aawaz Il, highlighted community engagement strategies and structures like Village Forums, District Forums, and Aawaz Aagahi Centres. The program, operating in 37 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, addresses gender-based violence and child marriages.

Muzammil Yar Khan from Social Welfare Punjab praised Aawaz II for bridging citizen-state engagement. Other speakers, including Mavarhan Khan, emphasized community engagement in policy planning.

Khawar Mumtaz urged the government to recognize behavior change's importance.

Sumaira Samad emphasized the need for a balance between demand and supply in policies. Syed Raza Ali, Executive Director of Peace and Justice Network, urged collaboration for community engagement policies.

Arshad Mahmood, Deputy Team Lead of Aawaz II, stressed existing laws for effective community engagement against GBV and child marriage. Community members requested diverse representation in formal structures.

Aawaz Il, managed by the British Council, focuses on inclusive, tolerant, and peaceful development. The event underscored collaboration between government, civil society, and programs for meaningful engagement of marginalized groups.