Step Afoot To Provide Sports Opportunities To Youth: DG Sports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Director General (DG) Sports Balochistan Asif Longove on Tuesday said that all available resources were being utilized to provide sports opportunities to the youth and solve the problems of the employees.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting at the DG Sports office regarding the problems of sports department employees and their solutions and upcoming events.

Assistant Director Muhammad Asif Farooqi, PS to DG Sports Abdullah Baloch, Office Assistant Khurram Shahzad, Swimming Coach Wilayat Hussain, Supervisor Sanaullah Mubasher, and others participated in the meeting.

The problems of the employees and their solutions, the departmental development, and attendance were discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Asif Longove said that the Sports Department was our home, and we have to work together for its development, welfare, and beautification.

We are a family and will support each other and work day and night for the development of the department, he said.

He said that the Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan was moving forward with the vision of Dr. Javed Anwar Shahwani adding that he had taken notice of the absenteeism of the employees and had given instructions to all the employees to attend and perform their duties efficiently.

Worked accordingly and ensured the attendance of the employees are taking steps to enhance the splendor of Ayub Sport Complex and make it a hub of the best entertainment and sports facilities for the public, he said.

