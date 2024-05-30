Open Menu

Street's Children To Be Facilitated In Proper Manner: Rana Mashhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Thursday said that every possible facility would be provided to the street children to make them able to play a significant role in every sphere of life.

Addressing the National Street Children Conference at a local hotel, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had always encouraged the street children teams while more amenities would be given to the street children football team.

Mashhood reaffirmed his commitment that resolving Youth issues was the priority of the government and the PM's declaration of an Education emergency showed the government's commitment to addressing future generation problems.

He said that a vast talent was existing in every sector of Pakistan and it is alarming that around 20.

6 million children were out of school. He lauded the role of the Muslim Hands organization for doing progressive work in education, sports and other fields and urged all the stakeholders to play their constructive role in improving society.

The Chairman PMYP said that sports has become an industry in a civilized society while the government's job is to provide a platform to every talented child. He said that excellent performance of the national hockey team in the Azlan Shah Cup was a piece of evidence of the selection on merit.

“We are going to establish Pakistan Education and Sports Endowment Funds,” he said.

He expressed hope that the destiny of Pakistan will change soon.

