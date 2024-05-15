Open Menu

Student Council's Election Begins Today (May 16)

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Annual election of the Students Council at elementary and secondary schools would be conducted here today (May 16) under aegis of the education Department.

The eligible candidates were allotted electoral symbols, CEO of District Education Authority, Abdur Rehman Laghari said in statement on Wednesday.

He said the polling for the Students Council would start 8 a.m sharp to 11:40 a.m.

The result will be announced 15 minutes after concluding the election.

Abdul Rahman said the election would lead to spur decision making ability with helping them arouse democratic attitude in overall personality of students.

