Student Who Mistakenly Shot Himself Dies In Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

A high school student, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound on his face while shooting a TikTok video on November 27, succumbed to his injuries at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A high school student, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound on his face while shooting a TikTok video on November 27, succumbed to his injuries at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Monday.

The deceased 16-year-old Jawad Memon, son of Faisal Memon, was shooting a TikTok at the residence of his friend Munsif Talpur in the Mir Hassanabad area.

The police detained Talpur for interrogation, he told the police that the gun went off mistakenly by Jawad.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far and the family sources informed that the bereaved Memon family did not want to pursue a police case.

He was laid to rest.

