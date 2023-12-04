Open Menu

Students Delegation From Baluchistan Calls On Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 11:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) A delegation of students and teachers of Balochistan Residential College Zhob and Cadet College Hasan Abdal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Monday.

The Governor Punjab welcomed the students and teachers to the Governor House. The delegation comprised Prof. Khurshid Bukhari, Prof. Akbar, Prof. Sardar Ali, Mirza Saeed Ahmed, Mudassar Hasan and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that promotion of education and research is vital to the development of country. He said that in today's modern era, learning new research and technology is very important. He said that the students should adopt positive thinking and play their role in the development of the country.

He said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal is an institution of high traditions. He said that seats and scholarships are reserved for students of Balochistan in universities and medical colleges of Punjab.

The Governor Punjab said that when lap top scheme was launched, the students of Balochistan were also included in the laptop scheme so that the students of Balochistan can be brought at par with other provinces of the country in the field of education. He said that under this scheme, lap tops were given on merit to the outstanding students. He said that the country can progress only with the supremacy of merit.

The Governor Punjab said that continuity of policies is very important for the development of the education and other sectors. He said that equal development of all the four units is very important for the development of the federation.

On this occasion, the administration of the Governor House also gave the students a tour of Governor House.

More Stories From Pakistan