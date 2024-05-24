Study finds fish oil supplements may pose risks for healthy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A recent study conducted at Sun Yat-sen University in China has raised concerns about the use of fish oil supplements among healthy individuals.

Contrary to popular belief, the study published in the BMJ Medicine journal suggests that regular consumption of fish oil supplements by people with healthy hearts may actually increase the risk of a first heart attack or stroke.

While long-term studies have previously indicated potential benefits of fish oil for individuals with heart disease, this new research sheds light on potential risks for otherwise healthy individuals.

According to the study, the regular intake of fish oil supplements by healthy individuals was associated with a 13% increase in the risk of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that can elevate the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Additionally, the risk of stroke was found to be increased by 5% among this group.

The lead researcher from Sun Yat-sen University cautioned against the indiscriminate use of fish oil supplements, citing the uncertain cardiovascular benefits and potential adverse effects highlighted in their findings.

As more research continues to explore the effects of fish oil supplementation, individuals are urged to exercise caution and consult with healthcare professionals before incorporating such supplements into their daily routine, especially if they are considered healthy.