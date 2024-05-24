Study Finds Fish Oil Supplements May Pose Risks For Healthy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:17 PM
A recent study conducted at Sun Yat-sen University in China has raised concerns about the use of fish oil supplements among healthy individuals
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) A recent study conducted at Sun Yat-sen University in China has raised concerns about the use of fish oil supplements among healthy individuals.
Contrary to popular belief, the study published in the BMJ Medicine journal suggests that regular consumption of fish oil supplements by people with healthy hearts may actually increase the risk of a first heart attack or stroke.
While long-term studies have previously indicated potential benefits of fish oil for individuals with heart disease, this new research sheds light on potential risks for otherwise healthy individuals.
According to the study, the regular intake of fish oil supplements by healthy individuals was associated with a 13% increase in the risk of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that can elevate the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Additionally, the risk of stroke was found to be increased by 5% among this group.
The lead researcher from Sun Yat-sen University cautioned against the indiscriminate use of fish oil supplements, citing the uncertain cardiovascular benefits and potential adverse effects highlighted in their findings.
As more research continues to explore the effects of fish oil supplementation, individuals are urged to exercise caution and consult with healthcare professionals before incorporating such supplements into their daily routine, especially if they are considered healthy.
Recent Stories
Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, p ..
COMSTECH Webinar on 'Armed Conflicts, War and Brain Health' held
Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together
Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-25
119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab
Sialkot, Kazakhstan universities sign MoU
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ..
Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi
Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion
NIH issues advisory on heatwave
One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 27
Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pesco BOD announces significant improvement in company’s financial position, performance9 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab resolves to get the country out of difficulties together4 minutes ago
-
119 power pilferers netted in South Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar terms economy, SIFC lifeline & redline; sees great investment in days ahead12 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Port to boost economic growth in Balochistan: Buledi4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to formulate comprehensive policy for tourism promotion10 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on heatwave10 minutes ago
-
One-day PHC job fair, education expo on May 2710 minutes ago
-
Directive for implementing minimum wage law10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches project for ideal sanitation in rural areas, says Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
SMIU's Students Council election held42 minutes ago
-
288 raids conducted on drug-traffickers hideouts42 minutes ago