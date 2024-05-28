SU Law Students To Participate In International Law Moot
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A 5-member students' delegation headed by two faculty members from the Institute of Law, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, on Tuesday departed for Netherlands to participate in the International Bar Association (IBA) International Criminal Court (ICC) Moot Court Competition, 2024.
The SU's spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the event would start from May 31 in the Hague and would conclude by June 7.
According to him, over the course of a week the participating students would engage in a comprehensive educational and social program designed to create learning and networking opportunities.
The delegation was led by Danish Bashir Mangi and Rehana Anjum.
According to the Director, Institute of Law, Dr Sardar Ali Shah, the team had been rigorously preparing for that event since February, 2024.
