SU Management shows disassociation with rally taken out on Dec 4 in connection with Sindhi Culture Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The management of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has ascribed disassociation with the rally taken out by the group of students in connection with Sindhi Culture Day.

The University Spokesman in a circular issued here on Monday said that University Management had provided sufficient time from 20th November to 30th November for celebrating Culture Day and SOPs were also formulated in this regard.

He said that students during that period organized cultural activities, however, the University had not granted permission to organize cultural rallies on the University campus on 4th December.

He said that After issuing NOC from the University's Registrar's office for 10 days, the Director of Students Affairs had also advised students through a circular to stop extracurricular activities and start preparation for examination.