SU Warns Students To Refrain From Illegal Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 12:50 AM

SU warns students to refrain from illegal activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Director of Student Affairs University of Sindh Jamshoro has warned all students of varsity to avoid any anti-state activity during Extracurricular activities.

According to a circular issued here on Wednesday, the Director said that as per notification issued by the Registrar's office on 17 November, students can arrange extracurricular activities however should follow the code of conduct and SOPs mentioned in the notification and avoid any violation.

He warned that no anti-state activity would be tolerated.

