Suspect Killed, Another Injured In Separate Encounters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 09:20 PM
As crackdown against narcotics continues on the instructions of Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, a suspected drug peddler was shot dead in an encounter in the limits of Hali Road police station
The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the police killed Salman Pathan, who was reportedly wanted to the police in 17 FIRs, during an exchange of fire near Badin Chaali area.
According to him, the police received information about Pathan's presence in that area after which a police party reached out to that place to arrest him.
However, he claimed, the suspect opened fire on the fire in a bid to escape but he sustained fatal gunshot and died.
The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for postmortem.
The spokesman claimed that the police recovered crystal ice and a pistol from his possession.
In another encounter by a team of Pinyari police station near Adho Jatoi village a suspect was arrested in injured condition.
The spokesman told that some suspects tried to escape by firing bullets on the police but one of them, identified as Dilawar alias Abdul Ghani, sustained a gunshot and was later rounded up.
However, his associates managed to escape, he added.
He claimed that Ghani was involved in motorbike snatching, robberies and street crimes with at least 10 cases on his name.
He was later shifted to the LUH for surgery of his wound.
