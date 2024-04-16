Tank Police Committed To Safeguarding Life, Property: DPO
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid on Tuesday said that district police were committed to protecting life and property of citizens.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office to review peace and security-related issues. The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, SP Headquarters Gul Wali Khan, SP City Salim Khan, SP Rural Sharif Allah Khan Kundi, and SP Jandola Syed Marjan Khan.
The meeting thoroughly examined the performance of the police force in safeguarding lives, property, and dignity of the citizens, as well as in maintaining peace and preventing crimes. The DPO directed indiscriminate legal action against elements involved in theft, robbery, drug trafficking and smuggling etc in order to create a safer environment for the residents.
The meeting also discussed security arrangements for the upcoming board examinations in the district.
He instructed to conduct thorough sweeps of all examination centers and their surroundings prior to the commencement of papers to prevent any untoward incident. He said strict vigilance is to be maintained over all individuals entering and exiting these centers, adding that the use of mobile phones should be prohibited.
The DPO also directed the policemen to take measures for their personal safety by ensuring the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets, particularly in light of current threats and incidents.
