Teaching A Prophetic Mission Of Spreading Knowledge To Masses: DC Murree
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 11:14 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the people associated with the education were engaged in prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses. The role of teachers was vital for establishing a better society.
He expressed these views during his visits to Government schools in Union Council Rawat, Murree on Friday.
According to details, the deputy commissioner made a detailed visits to Government Boys High school and Government Girls High School where he reviewed the attendance of teachers, teaching activities, cleanliness situation and other issues.
He visited various classrooms and reviewed the teaching process. He also asked about the teaching activities from the students.
The DC said future of children depends on the hard work and dedication of teachers. He directed to further improve the sanitation situation.
The visit was a part of strict monitoring of performance of government institutions under the instructions of CM Punjab for better service delivery.
