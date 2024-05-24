Open Menu

Teaching A Prophetic Mission Of Spreading Knowledge To Masses: DC Murree

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the people associated with the education were engaged in prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the people associated with the education were engaged in prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses. The role of teachers was vital for establishing a better society.

He expressed these views during his visits to Government schools in Union Council Rawat, Murree on Friday.

According to details, the deputy commissioner made a detailed visits to Government Boys High school and Government Girls High School where he reviewed the attendance of teachers, teaching activities, cleanliness situation and other issues.

He visited various classrooms and reviewed the teaching process. He also asked about the teaching activities from the students.

The DC said future of children depends on the hard work and dedication of teachers. He directed to further improve the sanitation situation.

The visit was a part of strict monitoring of performance of government institutions under the instructions of CM Punjab for better service delivery.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Murree Visit From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level co ..

Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors

8 minutes ago
 LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear

8 minutes ago
 PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commission ..

PRA to start WWF collection: Additional Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Public welfare budget presented in challenging fin ..

Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM

9 minutes ago
 Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce po ..

Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce power load-shedding

9 minutes ago
 PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and pros ..

PML-N guarantor to Pakistan's development and prosperity: Abid Sher Ali

8 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhai ..

Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail expresses concerns on rising ..

8 minutes ago
 PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden thr ..

PNCA screens movie “Kazakh Khanate –Golden throne”

8 minutes ago
 Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA ca ..

Court extends judicial remand of Tanveer in FIA case

8 minutes ago
 Benefits of uplift projects must reach people with ..

Benefits of uplift projects must reach people without delay: Gilani

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt approves law to control underground wat ..

Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water t ..

26 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan- ..

Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan