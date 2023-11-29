The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday categorically rejected media reports of potential delay in the holding of general elections, terming them misleading.

An ECP spokesperson, in a statement, also refuted false news reports alleging inadequate preparation of electoral lists.

The spokesperson said that the Election Commission had approached the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the individuals disseminating such misinformation, besides initiating legal proceedings against them.

"The Election Commission has sought transcripts and recordings of news broadcasts on various channels in this regard," he added.