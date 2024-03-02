Open Menu

The Newly Elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Imposes Ban On All Kinds Of Recruitments

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday imposed ban on all kinds of recruitments except those cases which is under process in Public Services Commission.

The chief minister has also directed to furnish a details of all kinds of recruitments made from February 1, 2023 to February 29 , within a week time to his office.

