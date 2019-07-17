This is what PM Imran is reading these days

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Not many people know that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fond of reading books

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan is known for his unique style.

He is often seen giving historic examples in his press conferences. He is also known to be the fittest and most well-dress politician of Pakistan. He is usually seen wearing traditional Shalwar Kameez and ever since he took oath of the office of prime minister, he is rarely seen wearing western clothes.

This is why he has won over hearts in Pakistan and abroad.

According to sources close to the prime minister, he prefers reading books instead of watching tv when he has free time.

These days he is reading popular book ‘The Silk Roads: A New History of the World’. It is a 2015 non-fiction book written by Peter Frankopan.

A major reassessment of world history, The Silk Roads is a dazzling exploration of the forces that have driven the rise and fall of empires, determined the flow of ideas and goods and are now heralding a new dawn in international affairs.

Very impressive of the prime minister to be reading this book!