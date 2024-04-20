Open Menu

Three Bike Lifter Gang Held, Five Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Three bike lifter gang held, five stolen motorbikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Sumbal police team arrested three wanted members of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous motorbike lifting activities and recovered five stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

He said that Sumbal police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities. The accused were identified as Muhammad Faheem, Wali Khan and Rehmat.

Police team also recovered five stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation the nabbed accused confessed their involvement in numerous bike lifting activities in the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station.

DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via “ICT-15"app for immediate assistance.

