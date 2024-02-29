Three Booked For Water Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The task force of Irrigation department caught three farmers for stealing water
from canals here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the teams of the Irrigation Department conducted
raids in various areas of the districts including Ghilapur, Kot Haveli villages and
caught Umar Hayyat, Faheem and Nawaz who were stealing water from canals.
On the report of the irrigation team, police have registered cases against the
water pilferers.
