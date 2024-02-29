Open Menu

Three Booked For Water Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Three booked for water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The task force of Irrigation department caught three farmers for stealing water

from canals here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the teams of the Irrigation Department conducted

raids in various areas of the districts including Ghilapur, Kot Haveli villages and

caught Umar Hayyat, Faheem and Nawaz who were stealing water from canals.

On the report of the irrigation team, police have registered cases against the

water pilferers.

