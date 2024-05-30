Three-day Spring Festival To Boost Tourism In Orakzai
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A three-day spring festival 'Jashan-e-Baharan' is going to start in Orakzai district on June 7.
The festival aims to promote tourism and provide employment opportunities for local people.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Tourism Wing for merged districts, District Administration Orakzai and Pakistan Army is organizing this Spring Festival.
The festival will feature various traditional and non-traditional games, including local traditional games, inter-school games, cricket, football, volleyball, and cycling races. Additionally, there will be cultural stalls from all four provinces, traditional food, and a cultural show featuring music, traditional dance performances, and archery.
Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Barkatullah Marwat, said that the aim of the festival was to promote tourism in Orakzai and provide employment opportunities for local people.
He added that several tourist spots have been opened for tourists in Orakzai.
On the instructions of the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb , camping pods will also be installed at Samana and Orakzai Resort will be opened for tourists, providing them with comfortable accommodation and scenic views.
Recent Stories
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 held for selling eatables at excessive rates29 seconds ago
-
Firefighting operation continues in Chakdara32 seconds ago
-
63 meters removed over gas theft35 seconds ago
-
LDA seals properties over commercial use41 seconds ago
-
PTA conducts successful raids against illegal SIM issuance11 minutes ago
-
Youth drowns in Stefa Canal20 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues notification to reduce bread price in Kasur21 minutes ago
-
DC Kasur reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates21 minutes ago
-
16 lawbreakers netted30 minutes ago
-
Journalist community serving state with devotion: DPO30 minutes ago
-
110 pc increase in scenes featuring tobacco in popular shows: Cancer Society30 minutes ago
-
Pre-flood mock exercise held at river Chenab31 minutes ago