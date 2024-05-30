Open Menu

Three-day Spring Festival To Boost Tourism In Orakzai

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A three-day spring festival 'Jashan-e-Baharan' is going to start in Orakzai district on June 7.

The festival aims to promote tourism and provide employment opportunities for local people.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Tourism Wing for merged districts, District Administration Orakzai and Pakistan Army is organizing this Spring Festival.

The festival will feature various traditional and non-traditional games, including local traditional games, inter-school games, cricket, football, volleyball, and cycling races. Additionally, there will be cultural stalls from all four provinces, traditional food, and a cultural show featuring music, traditional dance performances, and archery.

Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Barkatullah Marwat, said that the aim of the festival was to promote tourism in Orakzai and provide employment opportunities for local people.

He added that several tourist spots have been opened for tourists in Orakzai.

On the instructions of the Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, Zahid Chanzeb , camping pods will also be installed at Samana and Orakzai Resort will be opened for tourists, providing them with comfortable accommodation and scenic views.

