Three-day Workshop On User Interface, User Experience Design Concluded At SU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Three-day workshop on user interface, user experience design concluded at SU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) A three-day workshop on "User experience/ user interface (UI/UX) design" organized by the Technology Incubation Center (TIC) of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), University of Sindh, Jamshoro was concluded here the other day.

In the workshop, students were apprised of the importance of UI/UX designs in software development applications, with hands-on training using the Figma tool.

This helped them implement user interface/ user experience (UI/UX) designs and gain invaluable practical experience.

The resource-persons engaged participants in various activities who designed several projects during their 3-day learning experience.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Dean FET Prof. Dr Lachhman Das said that students must have achieved the academic and technical set of skills in the workshop.

He said that well-equipped students could lead the industry more effectively as the companies were currently looking for trained manpower and human resources.

He went on saying that similar programs for various academic disciplines would be organized in the future for FET students in order to prepare them for the competitions in national and private job markets to get employment.

Certificates were distributed among the participants recognizing their commitment towards their learning experience.

The Dean FET gave away the memento shield to the trainer Maryam Rehman.

Focal person of the Technology Incubation Center (TIC) Prof. Dr Arifa Bhutto, Chairman of the Department of Software Engineering Prof. Dr. Kamran Taj Pathan and organizing committee members Hina and Rafique Bhutto were also present on the occasion besides that of a number of students and faculty members.

