Open Menu

Three Held With Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Three held with drugs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Three accused were arrested while narcotics and a weapon were also recovered from them.

According to a press release issued by DPO office here on Tuesday, Farooqa police chowki raided various localities within its jurisdiction and nabbed three outlaws besides recovering 530 gm hashish, 30 litre liquor and a pistol. Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Farooqa From General Motors Weapon

Recent Stories

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

1 hour ago
 President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

3 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

4 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

5 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

5 hours ago
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

7 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan