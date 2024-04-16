Three Held With Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Three accused were arrested while narcotics and a weapon were also recovered from them.
According to a press release issued by DPO office here on Tuesday, Farooqa police chowki raided various localities within its jurisdiction and nabbed three outlaws besides recovering 530 gm hashish, 30 litre liquor and a pistol. Separate cases were registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Saudi FM urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IIUI ranked among top 51-100 in QS World subject rankings6 minutes ago
-
CM reviews K-IV augmentation works6 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates6 minutes ago
-
Another 14 arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high rates6 minutes ago
-
PFA unearths two fake beverage units6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of MCL regulation wing16 minutes ago
-
CM directs Irrigation, Agri depts to introduce low delta high yield crops16 minutes ago
-
IG Police visits scene of killing laborers in Nushki to ensure protection of people16 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program16 minutes ago
-
CM visits THQ Murree, reviews medical facilities16 minutes ago
-
Rs.769.2 million fine imposed on 7,336 electricity thieves in 220 days: FESCO16 minutes ago
-
Punjabi Mushaira held16 minutes ago