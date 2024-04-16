Three held with drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Three accused were arrested while narcotics and a weapon were also recovered from them.

According to a press release issued by DPO office here on Tuesday, Farooqa police chowki raided various localities within its jurisdiction and nabbed three outlaws besides recovering 530 gm hashish, 30 litre liquor and a pistol. Separate cases were registered against the accused.