Three UoS Deans Appointed

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Three UoS deans appointed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Governor of Punjab has appointed deans for three faculties at the University of Sargodha.

According to a press release issued by UoS here on Tuesday, the Punjab Governor has appointed Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Aamir Ali as the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, and Prof Dr.

Muhammad Ilyas as the Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas congratulated the newly appointed deans and expressed confidence that they would work towards promoting the university's progress, particularly in the areas of quality education and research.

