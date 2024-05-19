Tour Guides Increased In Murree
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Punjab tourism department has increased the number of tour guides in view of amplified tourists in Murree. The deployment of more tour squads will help improve services for the tourists.
This was said by Regional Manager Patriata Chairlift, Moazzam Nazir in a media interaction on Sunday.
He said the decision was taken to ensure compliance of tourist facilities and maintaining law and order. The respect of tourists will be ensured with the cooperation of local population and hotel organization, he added.
The regional manager observed that tourists from all over the country visit Murree and Galiyat during summer vacations which demand enhanced facilities. He informed that eco-tourism camping galas would be organized in Patriata and Kotli Sattian with low cast entertainment for the tourists.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female Doctors Lower Patients' Risk of Death: Study5 minutes ago
-
Preparing to automate professional tax system: DG Excise5 minutes ago
-
Al-Ehsan Welfare Eye Hospital holds eye camp at LPC5 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tara receives students at Lahore airport5 minutes ago
-
Three-day workshop on user interface, user experience design concluded at SU5 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A. G. Lone, others5 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inquires after health of Justice Musarat Hilali5 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of renowned novelist, playwright Razia Butt observed5 minutes ago
-
Over 900 AJK students were trapped in Kyrgyzstan by attacks of local lads25 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Saudi FM review preparations for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
USA-based Kashmiri diaspora calls for urgent action to protect students in Bishkek25 minutes ago
-
Teachers association demands increase of budget for varsities35 minutes ago