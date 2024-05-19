Open Menu

Tour Guides Increased In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 10:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Punjab tourism department has increased the number of tour guides in view of amplified tourists in Murree. The deployment of more tour squads will help improve services for the tourists.

This was said by Regional Manager Patriata Chairlift, Moazzam Nazir in a media interaction on Sunday.

He said the decision was taken to ensure compliance of tourist facilities and maintaining law and order. The respect of tourists will be ensured with the cooperation of local population and hotel organization, he added.

The regional manager observed that tourists from all over the country visit Murree and Galiyat during summer vacations which demand enhanced facilities. He informed that eco-tourism camping galas would be organized in Patriata and Kotli Sattian with low cast entertainment for the tourists.

