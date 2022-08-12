Track washed away: railway traffic suspended at Narowal-Sialkot section

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has suspended traffic at Narowal-Sialkot section as a big portion of the rail track was washed away due to flood near Qila Ahmadabad.

According to the PR sources on Friday, 9-Up Allama Iqbal Express (Sialkot-bound) has been suspended at Narowal railway station.

Now the train will run from Narowal till repair of the railway line. The PR has offered apologies to passengers for the inconvenience.