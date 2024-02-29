Training On First Aid, Fire Safety Held For Students, Staff
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and fire safety for students and staff of Govt Polytechnic College for Women.
The training session was conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.
The training wing of the rescue service educated the participants through practical demonstration as how to act when they met various emergencies including fire eruption and provision of first medical aid to victims in different emergencies.
They also gave a detailed lecture on fire prevention, types of fire and their prevention and the use of fire extinguishers.
The rescue personnel imparted training about different life-saving skills including first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.
Besides, the trainers also educated the participants about cardiopulmonary recovery, bleeding, stabbing and bone fractures etc.
The principal thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and his entire team for imparting such a useful training session, saying the training would enable students and staff to extend support in emergencies for saving lives.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan8 minutes ago
-
Khyber district completes preparations for polio Campaign8 minutes ago
-
Cardiology institute DG Khan great blessing for the region, says Commissioner8 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested8 minutes ago
-
Rs 42m being spent on construction of new E- registration office8 minutes ago
-
CTD obtains convictions for 9 terror suspects8 minutes ago
-
Two petrol pumps fined18 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO18 minutes ago
-
Brothers arrested in blind murder case28 minutes ago
-
Punjab Handball League from March 128 minutes ago
-
Women entrepreneur's exhibition on March 138 minutes ago