Training On First Aid, Fire Safety Held For Students, Staff

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The district emergency service 1122 has conducted a one-day training session on first medical aid and fire safety for students and staff of Govt Polytechnic College for Women.

The training session was conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

The training wing of the rescue service educated the participants through practical demonstration as how to act when they met various emergencies including fire eruption and provision of first medical aid to victims in different emergencies.

They also gave a detailed lecture on fire prevention, types of fire and their prevention and the use of fire extinguishers.

The rescue personnel imparted training about different life-saving skills including first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

Besides, the trainers also educated the participants about cardiopulmonary recovery, bleeding, stabbing and bone fractures etc.

The principal thanked the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and his entire team for imparting such a useful training session, saying the training would enable students and staff to extend support in emergencies for saving lives.

