Trains Allowed To Make Temporary Stopover At Qila Sattar Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan Railways has allowed three trains to make temporary stopover
at Qila Sattar Shah railway station for four days in connection with annual
gathering of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) from May 29 to
June 1, 2024.
A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways said on Wednesday that Badr
Express (111Up, 112Dn), Ghouri Express (113Up, 114Dn), and Ravi
Express (121Up, 122Dn) were allowed to make stopover at Qila Sattar
Shah to facilitate the participants of religious event.
Recent Stories
Accused involved in session court attack held
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicop ..
SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister
Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'
Curriculum for industrial engineering launched in UAJK
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused involved in session court attack held2 minutes ago
-
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day2 minutes ago
-
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicopter crash1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister2 minutes ago
-
Bandit arrested in police 'encounter'2 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to get children vaccinated against polio18 minutes ago
-
Students from Nankana Sahib visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority19 minutes ago
-
Man killed outside the Sessions Court28 minutes ago
-
PHDEC holds seminar on Mango Bagging Initiative to boost country's mango sector28 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on use of plastic items at Commissioner Office28 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held, drugs recovered28 minutes ago