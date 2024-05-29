Open Menu

Trains Allowed To Make Temporary Stopover At Qila Sattar Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan Railways has allowed three trains to make temporary stopover

at Qila Sattar Shah railway station for four days in connection with annual

gathering of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) from May 29 to

June 1, 2024.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways said on Wednesday that Badr

Express (111Up, 112Dn), Ghouri Express (113Up, 114Dn), and Ravi

Express (121Up, 122Dn) were allowed to make stopover at Qila Sattar

Shah to facilitate the participants of religious event.

