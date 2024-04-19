Open Menu

Transfers And Postings In Sindh University Part Of Routine: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Transfers and postings in Sindh University part of routine: Spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The spokesman of Sindh University Jamshoro has declared the transfers and postings of various officers as part of the routine and clarified that postings and transfers take place in government institutions, and this process cannot be linked to any specific incident.

In a statement on Friday, he said that the authority can appoint any officer or employee anywhere in the interest of the university.

He completely rejected the impression that the respective transfers and postings were the result of any specific incident.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Government Employment

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

32 minutes ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

41 minutes ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

51 minutes ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

1 hour ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

2 hours ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

2 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

5 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

18 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan