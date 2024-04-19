Transfers And Postings In Sindh University Part Of Routine: Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The spokesman of Sindh University Jamshoro has declared the transfers and postings of various officers as part of the routine and clarified that postings and transfers take place in government institutions, and this process cannot be linked to any specific incident.
In a statement on Friday, he said that the authority can appoint any officer or employee anywhere in the interest of the university.
He completely rejected the impression that the respective transfers and postings were the result of any specific incident.
